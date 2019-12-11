Knights name Jacob Kopra new pitching coach

“I’m excited to use my experience with strength and conditioning to help each individual guy become a better pitcher.”

One of Kopra’s players at Corban, Jackson Arnsdorf, will return in 2020 for his second season with the Knights. Otherwise, he won’t be familiar with the rest of his staff.

“I’m really excited to work with such a variety of players from different schools,” he said. “I’m eager to learn what they do at their school, how their program is run, what their coaches' philosophies are, etc.

“I’m looking forward to learning from the players, and what has made them successful thus far. My experience in the game as a player and a coach has taught me to be a sponge and learn as much as possible.

“I enjoy interacting with different people from different places and learning about them as both people and players. My goal is to help players grow and develop as young men and as baseball players, but I'm also going into this as a learner.”

