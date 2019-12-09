Knights ink two more players

Right-handed pitcher Sean Fekete of Ohlone College will return to the Corvallis Knights for the 2020 season.
Ohlone teammate Zac Patterson, an outfielder/pitcher, will join Fekete in Corvallis. Former Knights’ player/assistant coach Billy Clontz is an assistant at Ohlone, located in Fremont, California.
Fekete is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound redshirt freshman from Dubai, UAE. He played at the American School of Dubai. A transfer from Sacramento State, he was the first Middle East-based player from the World Baseball Showcase to earn an NCAA Division I scholarship.
Fekete was 3-0 with a 5.35 ERA in 20⅔ innings over 14 games with the Knights in 2019. He redshirted at Sacramento State and did not appear in a game.
He is the fifth returnee from the Knights’ 2019 WCL championship team, joining pitchers Jackson Arnsdorf (Corban), Connor Redmond (MSU-Billings), Jacob Dobmeier (UC San Diego) and Eric Hill (LBCC).
Patterson is a 6-foot-3, 205-pounder from Granada High in Livermore, California. He hit .381 with 14 homers, 14 doubles and 53 RBIs as a position player and was 1-1 with a 0.73 ERA in 19 games as a pitcher, with four saves and 30 strikeouts in 24⅔ innings in 2019 as an Ohlone freshman.
The Knights open the 2020 season on June 2 with the team’s ninth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their WCL opener is June 5 at Yakima Valley; their WCL home opener is June 12 against Bend.