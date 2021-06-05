Knights fall to Yakima in season opener

Yakima, Wash. — The Corvallis Knights opened the 2021 summer with a 10-1 West Coast League loss to Yakima Valley on Friday night.

Corvallis center fielder Travis Bazzana, an Oregon State commit, collected three hits and future Portland Pilots shortstop Spencer Scott went 2 for 4 and hit the ball hard four times. Second baseman Jake Hoskins, of Linn-Benton Community College, had a double and lined out twice.

Future Oregon State player Braden Boisvert recorded the Knights only other hit and scored their only run as he doubled to lead-off the seventh inning.

The Pippins played flawlessly, not committing an error and only walked two batters. Offensively, they had 10 hits and jumped on Knights starter Jacob Dobmeier early, scoring a run in the first and three more in the second inning. Dobmeier lasted three innings and took the loss before giving way to southpaw Sean Wiese of George Fox.

Yakima Valley touched Wiese for three runs over three innings, with Chase Graves belting an opposite field two-run homer to right field in the sixth inning. Yakima would score three more times in the eighth inning, plating three runs on a bases-loaded double off Corvallis right-hander Jake Vargas of Cal State Fullerton.

Yakima Valley and Corvallis play the second game of the series Saturday night at Yakima County Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm. The Knights will try to even the series with starting pitcher Grant Taylor of Washington State taking the mound.

