Knights edge Rogues in 11
Knights edge Rogues in 11

Stock PIX: Knights scoreboard
Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Kyler Stancato’s RBI single in the 11th inning gave the Corvallis Knights a 5-4 victory over Medford on Saturday in a nonleague game at Goss Stadium.

Nick Vogt started the winning rally with a one-out single. He stole second and cruised home when Stancato flared a single into short right-center field.

Vogt had a two-run homer, scored the tying run in the ninth and the winning run in the 11th. He also stole a base.

Stancato also had three hits, a double and two singles. Taison Corio doubled, singled and scored as the Knights (25-8 WCL, 7-2 second half, 32-10 overall) rapped out 11 hits.

The Knights started quickly and scored three times in the first. Riley Way  tripled and scored on Travis Bazzana’s sacrifice fly. Corio doubled and Vogt crushed a two-run homer to left-center.

The bats then went to sleep, however, and Corvallis had just four hits until tying the game with two outs in the ninth. A pinch-hit infield single by Braden Boisvert scored Vogt, who led off with a double and went to third on Stancato’s sacrifice bunt.

Ben Kibbe went the final three innings for the win. He did not allow a hit, struck out three and retired nine of the 10 batters he faced.

Starter Drew Dowd allowed three runs on four hits in five innings. He struck out six and retired the final eight Rogues he faced in order.

Corvallis concludes the weekend on Sunday with a nonleague game against the Willamette Wild Bills of the four-team Wild West League at North Marion High School in Aurora. Its next West Coast League action is Tuesday-Thursday against Walla Walla at Goss Stadium.

Corvallis 5, Medford 4

MEDFORD;012;000;010;00;—;4;9;1

CORVALLIS;300;000;001;01;—;5;11;0

Miller, Brown (5), Erickson (9) and Pruitt; Dowd, Vargas (6), Gilles (7), Kibbe (9) and Weiss, Smith (10). WP: Kibbe. LP: Erickson. 2B: Corio (C), Stancato (C), Vogt (C). 3B: Way (C). HR: Vogt (C).

HITS: Medford 9 (Smith 2, Gentry 2, Cedillo 2, Sudyka, Dumont, Ortiz); Corvallis 11 (Vogt 3, Stancato 3, Corio 2, Nankil, Way, Boisvert).

RBI: Medford 3 (Cedillo 2, LaVigne); Corvallis 5 (Vogt 2, Bazzana, Boisvert, Stancato).

