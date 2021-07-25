Knights edge Rogues in 11

Kyler Stancato’s RBI single in the 11th inning gave the Corvallis Knights a 5-4 victory over Medford on Saturday in a nonleague game at Goss Stadium.

Nick Vogt started the winning rally with a one-out single. He stole second and cruised home when Stancato flared a single into short right-center field.

Vogt had a two-run homer, scored the tying run in the ninth and the winning run in the 11th. He also stole a base.

Stancato also had three hits, a double and two singles. Taison Corio doubled, singled and scored as the Knights (25-8 WCL, 7-2 second half, 32-10 overall) rapped out 11 hits.

The Knights started quickly and scored three times in the first. Riley Way tripled and scored on Travis Bazzana’s sacrifice fly. Corio doubled and Vogt crushed a two-run homer to left-center.

The bats then went to sleep, however, and Corvallis had just four hits until tying the game with two outs in the ninth. A pinch-hit infield single by Braden Boisvert scored Vogt, who led off with a double and went to third on Stancato’s sacrifice bunt.

Ben Kibbe went the final three innings for the win. He did not allow a hit, struck out three and retired nine of the 10 batters he faced.