Knights blank Rogues in nonleague game

Right fielder Nate Nankil had three hits and two RBIs on Friday night to lead the Corvallis Knights to a 4-0 win over the Medford Rogues in a nonleague game at Goss Stadium.

The rising sophomore at Cal State Fullerton slammed a two-run double in the first inning, singled and stole a base in the third and singled again in the eighth. He was the lone player with more than one hit for the Knights (25-8 WCL, 7-2 second half, 31-10 overall).

Corvallis scored twice in the first and twice in the second innings. Otherwise pitching dominated in a quick 2 hour, 21-minute game before a crowd of 1,663.

Jake Harvey doubled and scored and Travis Bazzana and Tanner Smith had run-producing outs in a two-run second inning.

Starter Grant Taylor and relievers Bradley Mullan, Chase Walter and Nathan DeSchryver combined to blank the Rogues on five hits. Only one Rogue advanced as far as third base.

Taylor got the victory after allowing two hits over five innings, with eight strikeouts. Mullan spaced three hits in two innings, with two strikeouts; Walter and DeSchryver finished up with one perfect inning apiece.