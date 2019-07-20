Jake Holcroft had four hits and scored two runs, Andy Atwood added two hits, one RBI and three runs scored and Briley Knight had two hits and three RBIs as the top of the Corvallis Knights’ lineup produced in a big way Saturday night.
The Knights went for 14 total hits and cruised to a 10-3 West Coast League win over Walla Walla and have taken the first two games of the three-game series.
Corvallis jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second as Brooks Lee, Zack Moeller and Mathew Gretler all singled to load the bases. Michael Curialle followed with a two-run single.
Atwood tripled home Holcroft for a 3-0 lead and he later scored on a double steal for a 4-0 edge after three innings. It was Atwood's WCL-leading sixth triple of the season.
Jake Harvey and Atwood had RBI singles in the fourth and Knight doubled in a run to make it 7-0.
Walla Walla finally got on the board in the fifth on a two-run homer by James Le Bioda.
Corvallis got those runs back in the sixth thanks to a two-run triple by Knight that drove in Holcroft and Atwood for a 9-2 lead.
Ryan Johnston had a solo homer in the eight for Walla Walla.
The Knights tacked on their final run in the eighth in a bases loaded walk for the 10-3 win.
Corvallis improves to 35-7 overall and 27-7 in WCL play (6-1 in the second half).
The teams wrap up the three-game series at 3 p.m. Sunday.