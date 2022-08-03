Knights baseball: Team effort has Corvallis riding momentum at end of regular season

Corvallis has kept its foot on the gas heading down the home stretch of the West Coast League baseball regular season.

The Knights wrapped up a 15th straight trip to the league playoffs by claiming the South Division’s first-half title back on July 7. But there was still more to play for in the collegiate wood-bat season.

A 15-game league winning streak — as part of 17 straight victories overall — has Corvallis (39-13, 37-12 WCL through Tuesday) within reach of wrapping up home-field advantage for all three rounds of the playoffs.

The postseason gets started next week as the Knights chase a sixth consecutive WCL title.

Corvallis has found a variety of ways to win games in its recent hot stretch.

The Knights have scored eight or more runs nine times, including four games in double digits. They’ve also allowed three or fewer runs in 10 contests, with one or zero runs given up in six of those games.

“Pitching and defense have kind of been the key for us. We tend to have a lot of strike-throwers on the staff that will challenge up on the other guys,” Corvallis coach Brooke Knight said, adding that chemistry can be hard to develop in the summer with a roster that’s constantly changing. But, he says, “this group has gelled well and there’s just a ton of good guys on this team, a ton of good people that really play the game unselfishly. It’s really been fun.”

The Knights had a bit of a rough stretch in late June and early July as they tried to clinch the South Division first half and get back to the postseason. Corvallis dropped three straight games before beating Ridgefield 4-1 in a winner-take-all game at Goss Stadium to return to the postseason.

The Knights then lost two of three at Bend and two of three at Edmonton before winning 7-5 at Wenatchee on July 15. The next day produced the only Corvallis loss, a 5-4 defeat at Wenatchee, in the past three weeks.

“I think heating up toward the end of the season and the playoffs is what makes championship teams,” Knights outfielder Logan Johnstone, from Gonzaga, said after Tuesday’s 12-0 home win against Bend. “That’s what’s made this Corvallis team so good over the last few years, is because they get hot late and it just runs all the way through the playoffs.”

Corvallis hosted Bend on Wednesday night, and the teams finish their three-game set Thursday at Goss. The Knights then complete the regular season with three games against Ridgefield, with Friday and Sunday on the road and Saturday at home.

“It’s huge, building all that momentum going into the playoffs,” Corvallis and University of Redlands outfielder Jonah Advincula said. “We’ve got to keep staying hot, keep staying on it and hopefully it will carry on into playoffs.”

Knight said the team can’t think it’s going to flip the switch and up the level of play once the postseason arrives, and that certainly wasn’t the case. Corvallis turned it on with weeks left in the regular season and will look to carry that positive momentum forward.

“Right now, the objective is to play good, sound baseball,” the coach said. “You’ve got to show up every day, same attitude, same mindset, playing loose, and we’ve got to work our tails off every day we show up.”

As the Knights have racked up the wins, players throughout the lineup have taken their turns providing big moments.

Ryan Stafford has batted .395 since joining the team on July 18. During the winning streak, Crescent Valley High alum Briley Knight, the coach’s son and past WCL most valuable player, has bumped his batting average from .237 to .346 and Johnstone from .288 to .348 as regulars in the order.

On the mound, Corvallis has received quality starts from Cam Day (1-0, 0.48 earned-run average on the season), Kaden Segel (4-1, 1.83), Duke Brotherton (3-2, 4.32) and Ethan Ross (2-1, 3.14) and quality work out of the bullpen from Sean Wiese (4-0, 1.45), Joey Gartrell (1-0, 1.36) and Neil Feist (2-1, 2.27) among others.

“We’ve had enough consistency out of the starting side, then some go-to guys out of the bullpen,” coach Knight said.

Added Advincula: “On the pitching side we’re filling up the zone, throwing strikes, attacking hitters, and defensively we’re taking care of them behind them. Then from the offensive side, we’re just being aggressive at the plate, batting with two strikes and getting hits when we can.”