A three-run homer by Tracye Tammaro capped a five-run first inning and the Corvallis Knights eased to a 7-1 win over Yakima Valley on Saturday to win the West Coast League series.
A Goss Stadium crowd of 1,514 watched the Knights (19-6, 14-6) stretch their WCL winning streak to eight games. They remained one game behind leader Walla Walla with seven games remaining in the South Division’s first-half pennant race.
A sophomore-to-be at Portland, Tammaro’s team-high fourth homer — his second in the ongoing homestand — put the Knights ahead 4-0. Michael Dixon added an RBI single for the 5-0 advantage and the Knights cruised from there.
Tammaro is now tied with Troy Viola of Bellingham for the WCL lead in homers. He also tied Portland teammate Jake Holcroft for the team lead in RBIs (15).
Center fielder Briley Knight doubled twice, singled and drove in two and right fielder Nick Yovetich doubled twice and singled. Holcroft, shortstop Brooks Lee and second baseman Matthew Gretler had two hits apiece.
The Knights finished with 15 hits and every player in the lineup reached safely by a hit or a walk.
Lefty Colton Meyer allowed one run in 3⅔ innings and got the win. Trevor Bateson, Nick Caviglia and Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis combined to mop up with four scoreless frames.
Tevita Gerber (2-1, 4.32) gets the ball in Sunday’s 3 p.m. finale, opposed by Darius Garcia (0-2, 6.00) in a matchup of lefties.