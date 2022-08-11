Knights baseball: Smith's bat, team's combined two-hitter push Corvallis into next round

One pitch and one swing changed all the momentum Thursday night.

Yakima Valley had to feel as though it still had some juice despite trailing 1-0, having held Corvallis to just one run through five innings after snuffing out so many opportunities with runners on base.

But Tanner Smith quickly fixed all that for the home team in the sixth.

The Oregon State catcher’s two-run home run pushed the Knights to a 5-0 win in the third and deciding game of a West Coast League South Divisional series at Goss Stadium.

Corvallis moves on to host Ridgefield in Saturday’s South championship game at 6:35 p.m. at Goss.

Smith had a conversation with Knights coach Brooke Knight earlier in the day Thursday about a few pitching he narrowly missed and fouled off in Wednesday’s season-saving win. Knight expressed his confidence in Smith and his abilities.

“I just knew I needed to put good swings on good pitches, and that was ultimately the goal,” said Smith, who joined the team for the second summer on July 19, near the start of Corvallis’ 18-game winning streak.

“I just knew I wanted to find a way to help these guys. I came in late and I just wanted to propel them to a position where we could have a chance to win a championship.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Knights (43-17) are now two victories from a sixth straight WCL title. Corvallis would host the league championship game Sunday or Monday with a win Saturday.

After Smith’s game-changing swing, the Knights tacked on two in the eighth on Tyler Quinn’s bunt single, which followed Briley Knight being hit by a pitch and Kiko Romero’s single, putting the runners at second and third.

Corvallis pitchers Ethan Ross (four innings), Joey Gartrell (two) and Neil Feist (two) combined on a two-hitter, with seven strikeouts against three walks.

Ross, a San Jose State left-hander, has been dealing with back pain all summer and had Thursday’s start cut short because his back tightened up, coach Knight said.

“The guys behind him, Gartrell and Feist, are throwing plenty of strikes,” the coach added. “Tanner’s big swing changed things, and Feisty came in and did what he’s done all season, which is throw strikes and competing.”

The performances by Gartrell and Feist set up Corvallis well for Saturday, when Washington State righty Duke Brotherton will get the start on the mound.

Gartrell was pitching with his grandfather, Lynn Gartrell, on his mind. Lynn Gartrell, who recently passed away, was honored by the Knights as their veteran of the game Wednesday.

“He was a lover of baseball and he always came out to support me however he could,” Joey Gartrell said of his grandfather. “Last night’s win alone, it was good to have in the memory.”

Corvallis had runners on base in each of the first three innings, in two frames getting someone into scoring position, but came up empty.

Ross saw Yakima Valley (34-28) get two on in the second and fourth but ended the threats with a grounder and a fly ball, respectively.

The Knights broke through in the fourth after Briley Knight led off with a grounded single up the middle. Knight went to second on Quinn’s grounder for the second out then scored easily on Smith’s single to left.

Gartrell came on in relief of Ross to start the fifth and put the Pippins down in order.

Corvallis ran out of a scoring possibility in the bottom half when Ryan Stafford was thrown out trying to steal second, with teammate Jonah Advincula already at third, for the second out. Logan Johnstone then flew out to left to end the frame.

Gartrell got Yakima Valley 1-2-3 again in the sixth, including two strikeouts.

Utah Valley righty Tyler Frieders went five innings in his start for the Pippins. He gave up five hits, one earned run and three walks with two strikeouts.

Smith’s homer came off incoming Washington freshman righty Isaac Yeager.

Corvallis rebounded from Tuesday’s 7-6 loss in the series opener in Yakima, Washington, to rally late in Wednesday’s game with three runs in the eighth inning to win 5-3.

“We’ve talked about how hard it is to win. We’ve had some groups through here and you look at how the seasons have finished and you go, ‘oh, they must have cruised through.’ That’s absolutely not the case,” coach Knight said. “There’s plenty of great talent in this league and some really tough teams toward the end of the season. It’s hard to win, and our guys were resilient and stayed with the program all three nights.”

Ridgefield swept Portland in the other South divisional series, 9-8 and 7-5.

Both North series also went two games, with Bellingham defeating Victoria 8-2 and 4-2 and Wenatchee pummeling Kamloops 12-1 and 17-2. Bellingham hosts Wenatchee on Friday for the North championship.