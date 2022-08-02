Knights baseball: Segel, Corvallis offense keep winning streak alive

Another solid mound performance by Kaden Segel and a pile of offense Tuesday night were more than enough to keep the Corvallis Knights on their winning ways.

Segel pitched six shutout innings and the Knights got 15 hits in a 12-0 West Coast League baseball win in the opener of a three-game series against visiting Bend at Goss Stadium.

It was the 17th straight victory and 15th in a row in league play for Corvallis, which has already locked up a spot in the league playoffs, which start next week. The Knights (39-13, 37-12) will start on the road Aug. 9 and then host the second game, and if necessary the third, in a best-of-three divisional series the following two days.

Segel, a right-hander from Linn-Benton Community College, allowed one hit and one walk with four strikeouts in his six innings.

Over his last three appearances, covering 13⅓ innings, Segel has allowed six hits, one earned run and two walks with 14 strikeouts.

While Segel was putting up zeroes on the mound, his teammates were scratching across single runs in the first three innings on a RBI grounder by Ryan Stafford, a Mason Le run-scoring single and a Tanner Smith RBI sacrifice fly.

Corvallis got three in the fourth on two doubles (the second, by Logan Johnstone, scoring two runs) and a Kiko Romero sacrifice fly. The Knights tacked on four runs in the sixth as two Bend pitchers struggled to throw strikes and get outs.

Knight and Stafford had back-to-back RBI singles in the eighth.

Oregon State’s Victor Quinn worked around a hit, walk and an error to pitch a scoreless seventh for Corvallis. Knights teammate Will Clark sent the Elks (29-23, 26-23) down in order in the eighth and ninth.

Knight had five hits, Johnstone and Le three apiece and Stafford two. Stafford had a team-best three RBIs and Johnstone and Knight two each.

Corvallis continues its three-game set with Bend at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Goss.

The Knights have five games remaining in the regular season: Wednesday and Thursday versus Bend, Friday at Ridgefield (Wash.), Saturday at home against Ridgefield and then a Sunday finale back at Ridgefield.