Knights baseball: Pitching, defense hold down Raptors as Corvallis moves on to title game

Pitching was up to the task again Saturday night as Corvallis won a third straight lose-or-go-home game in the West Coast League baseball playoffs.

The Knights will play for a sixth consecutive league title after dispatching Ridgefield 5-2 in the South Division championship game at Goss Stadium.

Duke Brotherton and Sean Wiese combined to hold the Raptors down with plenty of help from the defense behind them.

“I think we play with a little swagger, we play with a chip on our shoulder knowing that now it’s a one-game elimination, so tomorrow is not guaranteed,” said Wiese, who went the final four frames, giving up one run on five hits with two strikeouts.

Corvallis (43-17) moves on to play Bellingham — a 4-2 winner Saturday against visiting Wenatchee in the North Division championship — in a single game for the league title at 6:35 p.m. Monday at Goss.

The Knights have been in a must-win scenario since dropping Tuesday’s best-of-three South divisional opener at Yakima Valley, and the Corvallis pitching staff has been a major factor in keeping the team’s collegiate wood-bat season alive.

The Knights rallied for three runs in the eighth inning of the second game back at home Wednesday to win 5-3. Behind pitchers Ethan Ross, Joey Gartrell and Matt Scott, Corvallis then held the Pippins to two hits in a 5-0 home win Thursday to advance.

Brotherton, a Washington State righty, allowed one run on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts in his five-inning start.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

He said it was a good feeling knowing that the team had confidence in him to give him the ball in such a big situation.

“It was a really, really cool experience. This team is absolutely fantastic,” Brotherton said. “It’s a cool opportunity to get out there and do what I can and treat it like any other game.”

Wiese is a left-hander from Canby who played three seasons at George Fox and will head to the University of Hawaii this fall. Wiese was 5-0 with a 1.50 earned-run average and five saves during the regular season this summer.

He chose to return to the Knights for a second straight summer after helping the team to a WCL title in 2021. He said that decision was a no-brainer, most notably because would be working with Corvallis assistant coach Youngjin Yoon again.

“Coach Yoony, he’s helped me so much,” Wiese said. “He asked me to come back and I said yes in a heartbeat. I don’t want to be anywhere else but here.”

Ridgefield (38-22) got on the scoreboard in the first inning Saturday on a leadoff single, sacrifice bunt and Safea Villaruz-Mauai’s two-out single to right.

Corvallis answered back in a hurry in the bottom half.

The Knights loaded the bases on a hit batter and two walks against Gonzaga righty Nate Weeldreyer before Kiko Romero singled to right to score two and Tyler Quinn’s one-bagger to center brought home another to make it 3-1.

Brotherton worked around a teammate’s error, a single and a walk that loaded the bases with a third-out grounder to end the threat.

Corvallis added on in the second when Briley Knight sent a bases-loaded single to center to score two for a 5-1 advantage. That chased Weeldreyer from the game.

“It all comes down to preparation. I truly believe every year we prepare ourselves better than anyone in the West Coast League,” said Knight, playing his fourth summer with Corvallis, of the team’s annual success. “If you’re failing to prepare, you’re preparing to fail. So I think as we prepare we bring a lot of confidence to the field, and I think that allows us to play to the best of our abilities.”

Ridgefield opened the fourth with two singles before Brotherton drew a double-play grounder and a fly ball to keep a four-run advantage.

Brotherton then got the Raptors in order in the fifth before giving way to Wiese. Wiese gave up a one-out single in the sixth and hit a batter with one away in the seventh but came away unscathed. The Knights’ defense turned its second double play of the game to end the top of the seventh.

Ridgefield got a run on three consecutive two-out hits in the eighth off Wiese.

Corvallis salvaged the final game of a three-game set with Ridgefield on July 7, a win that gave the Knights the South Division first-half title and a 15th straight postseason berth on the final day of the first half.

After Corvallis clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, the Raptors won two of three from the Knights to close out the regular season.

Corvallis has fallen short of playing in the WCL championship series once since 2010, winning seven league titles in the past 12 years.