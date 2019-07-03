Brooks Lee doubled, singled and drove in three runs on Wednesday night to lead the Corvallis Knights to a 10-2 West Coast League victory over the Portland Pickles before a Fireworks Night crowd of 3,320 at Goss Stadium.
Lee knocked in two runs with a first-inning single and added an RBI double in a six-run sixth inning that turned a competitive 3-2 game into a blowout. He went 2 for 4 and raised his average to a team-leading .378.
The Knights (23-6, 17-6) stretched their WCL winning streak to 11 games. They are unbeaten in 13 games against all competition since their last loss, against Bellingham on June 20.
Corvallis remained in first place in the first-half South Division pennant race. They are either tied with Walla Walla or in first place by a game, depending on the outcome of Walla Walla’s late game with Cowlitz on Wednesday.
The first-half champion receives an automatic playoff berth and home-field advantage in the divisional round. Walla Walla has the tiebreaker.
Left fielder Jake Holcroft was 3 for 5 with three runs and an RBI. Right fielder Andy Atwood had three hits and two runs and DH Nick Yovetich and second baseman Jake Harvey had two hits each.
Lefty Tim Josten struck out five, allowed two runs and two hits over six innings and got the win. William Kempner whiffed four in two perfect innings and Jacob Dobmeier authored a scoreless ninth.
The series concludes at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Walker Stadium in Portland. Lefty Andrew Walling (0-1, 27.00) is the probable starter for the Knights, opposed by right-hander Kevin Lyons (0-0, 0.00).
The Knights conclude the first-half schedule at Ridgefield at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex on Friday through Sunday. They begin the second half at Port Angeles on July 8-10; their next home game is July 11 against the Hayesville Hammers.