WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Right fielder Nick Yovetich hit a solo inside-the-park homer and added a sacrifice fly for the Corvallis Knights on Thursday in a 5-3 West Coast League loss to Walla Walla at Borleske Stadium.
Yovetich’s sacrifice fly tied the game 1-1 in the second inning. His fourth-inning homer got the Knights to within 3-2 but Walla Walla added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings to complete the sweep of the season-opening West Coast League series.
It was the first homer of the year for Yovetich and the first for the Knights in league play. Jake Holcroft and James Anderson hit successive doubles in the ninth inning for Corvallis’ other extra-base hits.
The Knights begin a three-game series at Victoria at 6:35 p.m. Friday. Their starter is undetermined; Virginia Tech junior lefty Dillon Larson (0-0, 0.00) will start for the HarbourCats.
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. The Knights’ WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.