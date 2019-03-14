The Corvallis Knights have signed Linn-Benton Community College freshman right-handed pitcher Eric Hill for the 2019 season.
Hill is a 6-foot-3, 210-pounder from West Linn who played at Wilsonville High. He is currently 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in two appearances in 2019, with nine strikeouts in 10 innings.
He was an honorable-mention Northwest Oregon Conference all-star in 2018, when he was 1-0 with a 3.62 ERA in five games, with nine strikeouts in 9⅔ innings for the Wildcats, who lost in the quarterfinals of the 5A state tournament.
Hill is one of six pitchers the Knights have added to provide early-season depth before all the full-time signees report. He joins fellow 10-day signees Colton Meyer (Linfield), Bradley Emmens (George Fox), Tanner Van Lith (Big Bend CC), Trace Hokkanen (Mt. Hood CC) and Jackson Arnsdorf (Corban).