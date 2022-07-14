 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knights baseball: Edmonton evens series with Corvallis

Corvallis couldn’t find its offense on Wednesday night in a 3-1 loss to host Edmonton in a West Coast League baseball game at Re/Max Field.

The Knights  (20-12, 20-11) mustered just two hits against three Riverhawks pitchers. Mason Le drove in their only run with a fifth-inning double; Jonah Advincula was the only other Knight with a base hit.

The series concludes at 6:05 pm on Thursday. Utah righty Cam Day (0-0, 1.80) is the probable starter for the Knights.

The Knights then visit Wenatchee on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They conclude a 10-day road trip with a makeup game at Portland on Monday

Their next home series following the road trip is July 19-21 against Cowlitz.

Edmonton 3, Corvallis 1

CORVALLIS;000;010;000;—;1;2;0

EDMONTON;011;100;00x;—;3;11;0

Brotherton, Feist (4), DeSchryver (7) and DiPaulo, Quinn (7); Wheatley, Negrete (5), Alvarez (8) and Chouinard. WP: Negrete. LP: Brotherton. S: Alvarez. 2B: Le (C). HR: Rogers (E).

Hits: Corvallis 2 (Advincula, Le); Edmonton 11 (Gonzalez 3, Rogers 2, Gardner 2, Chouinard 2, Loranger, McKeon).

RBIs: Corvallis 1 (Le); Edmonton 2 (Rogers, Loranger).

