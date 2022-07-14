Knights baseball: Edmonton evens series with Corvallis

Corvallis couldn’t find its offense on Wednesday night in a 3-1 loss to host Edmonton in a West Coast League baseball game at Re/Max Field.

The Knights (20-12, 20-11) mustered just two hits against three Riverhawks pitchers. Mason Le drove in their only run with a fifth-inning double; Jonah Advincula was the only other Knight with a base hit.

The series concludes at 6:05 pm on Thursday. Utah righty Cam Day (0-0, 1.80) is the probable starter for the Knights.

The Knights then visit Wenatchee on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They conclude a 10-day road trip with a makeup game at Portland on Monday

Their next home series following the road trip is July 19-21 against Cowlitz.