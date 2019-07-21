Michael Dixon delivered a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning to drive in Nick Yovetich with the game-winning run as the Corvallis Knights completed a three-game sweep of Walla Walla with a 3-2 West Coast League win on Sunday night.
Yovetich opened the ninth with a single and went to third on a wild pitch and sacrifice before Zack Moeller was intentionally walked.
Dixon delivered a single to left on the second pitch he saw to give the Knights the win.
Corvallis (28-7 WCL, 7-1 in the second half) has now won 26 of its last 27 games. Walla Walla swept the Knights in the teams’ opening WCL series.
Chaz Martinez homered in the second to put Walla Walla up 1-0. Andy Atwood tied it with a single that drove in Dixon in the fifth.
The Sweets regained the lead in the seventh on a Caleb Farmer home run.
The Knights got a strong pitching performance from starter Tevita Gerber, as the lefty tossed five quality innings. William Kempner, West and Abbott Haffar also pitched well in relief, with Haffar earning the win.
Down 2-1, Corvallis tied it in the eighth on a two-out RBI infield single by Brooks Lee which scored Jake Holcroft. Holcroft started the inning with his third hit of the game, pushing his league-leading total to 58.
Corvallis now has two days off for the All-Star Game break. The Knights return to WCL action on Wednesday at the Portland Pickles.