Left fielder Michael Dixon blasted a two-run homer on Monday to spark the Corvallis Knights to a 4-2 victory over the Hayesville Hammers in a nonleague game at Goss Stadium.
A future University of San Diego Torero from Berkeley, California, Dixon unloaded a 396-foot shot over the left-field fence with two outs in the sixth. It was his first homer of the summer.
The Knights (21-6) improved to 6-0 in nonleague games with the efficient victory, completed in only 2 hours, 13 minutes. They face the Hammers, comprised primarily of players from Corban University and Chemeketa CC, again on July 11 in the Knights’ nonleague finale.
Elliot Willy singled twice, scored and stole a base for Corvallis. Third baseman Brooks Lee had an RBI single.
Starter Nick Caviglia struck out three and allowed three hits and no runs in five innings to earn the decision in five scoreless innings and got the victory.
The Knights resume West Coast League action at 6:30 p.m. against South Division rival Portland. Chase Watkins (1-0, 0.00) will start for Corvallis, opposed by Calvin Schapira (0-1, 6.00) for the Pickles in a matchup of left-handers.
The teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, concluding the homestand with the annual Oregon State Credit Union Fireworks Night game. Lefty Tim Josten (2-1, 2.89) is the probable for Corvallis; righty Joel Casillas (1-1, 3.27) will start for Portland.