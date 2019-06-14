Lefty Timothy Josten threw six shutout innings on Friday to lead the Corvallis Knights to a 7-3 victory over Cowlitz in their West Coast League home opener before a Fireworks Night Crowd of 2,704 at Goss Stadium.
Josten struck out six and spaced four singles in handcuffing the Black Bears to even his record at 1-1. He walked just two and threw 48 strikes in 78 pitches.
The Knights (7-4, 3-4) have now won three of four league games following an 0-3 start. They moved ahead of Cowlitz into fourth place in the South Division, four games behind undefeated (7-0) Walla Walla.
Second baseman Briley Knight tripled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a run. Jake Holcroft added a bases-loaded triple; every starter either scored or had a base hit.
The Knights took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a triple by Knight and an RBI single by Andy Atwood. Holcroft’s three-run triple keyed a four-run second that sent the Knights up 5-0 and they coasted home from there.
The series resumes at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.