The Corvallis Knights stayed as hot as the weather on Sunday with a 7-1 victory over Port Angeles at Goss Stadium in the finale of their West Coast League series.
The Knights (24-15-1, 21-13, 5-2 second half) swept the series and finished the summer with a 5-1 edge over Port Angeles. Corvallis remained in first place in the second-half South Division pennant race.
Starter Brendan Beck of Stanford — who ended Saturday night’s 9-8 win with a walkoff single — went 5⅓ innings on a blistering 98-degree afternoon and stymied the Lefties on one run and five hits, with five strikeouts. He threw 49 strikes on 72 pitches.
It was his longest outing of the summer, supplanting a 3⅔-inning start vs. Victoria on July 8, and lowered his ERA from 3.50 to 2.76.
Jacob Fricke, Louis Crow and Kolby Somers finished up with 3⅔ innings of scoreless relief. They combined for four strikeouts and one hit allowed.
Catcher Zak Taylor doubled, singled twice and scored twice to lead an 11-hit attack. Shortstop Beau Philip, shortstop Chad Stevens and left fielder Cole Cabrera each had two hits.
Cabrera and first baseman Trace Tammaro had two RBIs each.
The Knights are idle Monday. Outfielder Cody Hawken will represent the Knights at the WCL All-Star Game Saltwater Splashdown Home Run Derby at Port Angeles.
On Tuesday, Hawken, Chad Stevens, Chandler Anderson, Cole Hamilton and pitchers Landen Bourassa and Daniel Slominski will play for the South Division in the WCL All-Star Game.
Bourassa (4-1, 2.58) is the scheduled starter; he and five others are tied for the WCL lead in victories. Game time is 6:35 p.m. at Civic Field in Port Angeles.
The Knights resume WCL action at Victoria on Wednesday. Their next home game is July 24 vs. Kelowna.
Also, the Knights have signed infielder Ben McKay, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound sophomore from Wenatchee Valley College in Wenatchee, Washington, his hometown. He will join the team in Victoria.
McKay hit .328 (64 for 195) in 46 games for WVC this spring, with 13 doubles, nine triples, two homers, 35 RBIs and 12 steals in 13 attempts. He was an Eastern Region all-star.
He hit .059 (1 for 17) in six games with Bellingham earlier this summer as a 10-day signee.
