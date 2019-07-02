Starter Chase Watkins allowed just two hits over seven innings for the Corvallis Knights on Tuesday in a 3-0 victory over the Portland Pickles in a West Coast League game at Goss Stadium.
The rising sophomore left-hander from Cal Poly was perfect through four innings before allowing his first baserunner. He struck out nine and kept his ERA at 0.00 through 14 innings over three appearances this summer.
The Knights (22-6, 16-6) stretched their WCL winning streak to 10 games in a row. They are unbeaten in 12 games against all competition since their last loss, against Bellingham on June 20.
Corvallis remained tied with Walla Walla for first place in the first-half South Division pennant race. The Sweets defeated Cowlitz on Tuesday; both teams have five games remaining.
The first-half champion receives an automatic playoff berth and home-field advantage in the divisional round. Walla Walla has the tiebreaker.
Corvallis broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the third inning on an error, an RBI double by shortstop Brooks Lee and an RBI single by catcher Zack Moeller. Center fielder Briley Knight knocked in the third run with a fifth-inning single.
Reliever Kevin West pitched a scoreless eighth, aided by a spectacular 4-6-3 double play started by Jake Harvey and Moeller’s backpick of a runner at second base.
Closer Connor Knutson earned his second save with a scoreless ninth.
It was the Knights’ third shutout in their last eight WCL games.
The series resumes at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, concluding the homestand with the annual Oregon State Credit Union Fireworks Night game. The gates will open at 6 p.m.