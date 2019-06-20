The Corvallis Knights will be happy if they don’t see Jordan Vujovich roll through town for awhile.
For seven innings on Thursday, the Knights battled and seemed as though they had found enough hits to come away with a win over the Bellingham Bells. Then Vujovich hammed a two-run double in the eighth, and another in the ninth, decimating the Corvallis bullpen as he put the finishing touches on Bellingham’s 8-5 win over the Knights at Goss Stadium.
It was a tough finish to an otherwise strong three-game series for the Knights. But they ultimately dropped two of three games during the set and now sit at 6-6 on the season.
“This series was one of the first times we’ve had our whole team here,” Corvallis outfielder Andy Atwood said. “That’s a great start. We’re just building camaraderie and sticking together. Team chemistry is going to be huge for us throughout the rest of this first half is going to be big for us.”
Brooks Lee, a soon-to-be Cal Poly freshman who joined the Knights this week, went 3 for 4 and scored the go-ahead run in the sixth before Vujovich’s big hits tilted the score. In his West Coast League coming-out party, Lee was intentionally walked during his fourth at-bat.
“Just trying to do everything to put my team above the others,” Lee said. “It’s been awesome here. The teams are awesome and my team has been very welcoming. It’s just a really good atmosphere to play in.”
The Knights were given an early-game gift when Jake Holcroft cracked a deep fly ball to lead off the game and Bells’ right fielder Cole Hinkelman had trouble tracking it down. Holcroft reached third base on the error and immediately scored on Jake Harvey’s sacrifice fly to right to make it 1-0.
Harvey doubled the lead an inning later when he scored on Atwood’s triple to right, and the Knights made it 4-1 in the fourth when Kai Murphy drilled a two-run double while batting out of the nine-hole.
But Corvallis starter Connor Redmond, a Cal Poly redshirt sophomore, tossed just three innings and faced 11 batters, scattering two hits and a run. As soon as Bellingham got into the Knights bullpen, they began doing damage.
The Bells ambushed Corvallis reliever Abbott Haffar for three runs, two of which were earned, and tied the game at 4-4 when Nic Sokol scored on a ground out. An inning later, the Knights answered back. Lee smashed a leadoff double off the left field fence and later scored on Michael Curiale’s infield single to make it 5-4.
In the seventh, Corvallis faced trouble again when Bellingham’s No. 8 and 9 hitters, Derek Marshall and Sokol hit back-to-back one out singles. After striking out Colin Burns, Corvallis reliever Alex Williams staged a 10-pitch battle with Austin Kretzchmar before getting the Bellinghman third baseman to pop up and end the threat.
In the eighth, though, Bellingham broke through by way Vujovich’s first two-run double, which plated Guthrie Morrison and Troy Viola for the go-ahead run. They nearly scored again two batters later when Cole Hinkelman singled up the middle, but Atwood uncorked a tremendous throw from center field to cut down Vujovich at the plate on a bang-bang play for the second out.
“Right when I got it, I kind of bobbled it,” Atwood said. “I didn’t even look to where I was throwing it and just threw it. It ended up pretty good.”
But Corvallis wasn’t able to avoid trouble in the ninth, and Vujovich hammered his second big hit in as many innings to add a few insurance runs to the Bellingham lead. Any hopes the Knights had of a comeback were made more difficult by Bells' reliever Danny Garcia, a crafty sophomore out of Stetson University who tossed 1 ⅓ scoreless innings out of the bullpen and struck out three.
“(Garcia) was going from a couple different motions — mixing up timings,” Atwood said. “That’s how you get guys out, for sure, is just to throw off that timing and he was doing a good job of that.”