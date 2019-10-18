The Corvallis Knights have signed Kiko Romero of Central Arizona College for the 2020 summer.
A freshman catcher/outfielder, Romero is a 6-foot, 170-pounder from Canyon del Oro High in Tucson, Arizona. He bats left and throws right. Romero hit .413 in 28 games as a senior, with 11 doubles, three triples, five homers, 21 RBIs and six stolen bases.
Romero was named the co-player of the year for Southern Arizona by AllSportsTucson.com. He was ranked as the No. 11 prospect in Arizona for 2019 by prepbaseballreport.com. He was also named to the all-tournament team at the “Between The Lines” National Invitational Tournament after hitting two homers for the Dorados team.