The Corvallis Knights have signed pitcher Michael Knorr of Cal State Fullerton for the 2020 season. Knorr is a 6-foot-6, 215-pound sophomore right-hander from Carlsbad High in Carlsbad, California.

He was 4-4 with a 5.90 ERA in 14 appearances for the Titans in 2019, with 34 strikeouts in 61 innings. He had 11 starts.

Knorr was Carlsbad’s pitcher of the year in each of his three varsity seasons. He was a first-team Avocado West League all-star as a junior and senior.

