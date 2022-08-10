Knights baseball: Corvallis forces third and deciding game in division series

Some late-game magic helped the Corvallis Knights keep their season and a shot at a sixth straight West Coast League baseball title alive.

Down a run late, the Knights got three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and Matt Scott finished off three-plus innings of scoreless work.

Aided by a walk and a fielding error, Mason Le’s grounder produced a run and Spencer Scott’s single to center scored two in a 5-3 win against Yakima Valley in game two of a South Division best-of-three series at Goss Stadium.

Corvallis (42-17) hosts Yakima Valley (34-27) at Goss at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, with the winner advancing to the one-game South championship series, which would be held Saturday at Goss if the Knights win Thursday.

“I don’t think it’s nerves, I think it’s us competing,” Le said of what he and his teammates were feeling with their season on the line. “Everybody on this team has each other’s backs and it’s baseball, no one’s going to be perfect. Once someone fails, the next guy has got to pick them up.”

The Knights managed two runs on six hits in seven innings against Yakima Valley starting pitcher Liam McCallum, a lefty from Gonzaga. But it was Washington righty Peyson Sweeney that the Knights faced in the eighth.

Ryan Stafford worked a leadoff walk against Sweeney, and a rocket off the bat of Kiko Romero got through West Coast Conference defensive player of the year Conner Coballes at shortstop, putting runners at first and third with no outs.

Briley Knight walked to load the bases before Brady Lavoie struck out looking.

Le’s grounder to shortstop resulted in a fielder’s choice at second and the tying run, and Le beat out what would have been a game-ending throw to first by two steps.

Spencer Scott then had a 1-2 count against Sweeney and lined a single up the middle to score two. Scott admitted that there were “a little bit” of nerves batting in such a game-changing situation.

“But then Mason got that run in, so it kind alleviates all the pressure off me. So I’m just going out there trying to get the two guys. Thankfully I got a good pitch to hit and put it up the middle,” Spencer Scott said. “We’ve got a ton of confidence, especially after tonight. I think we’re all excited to get after it tomorrow. We’ve got a good ball club and everybody knows that on our side.”

Corvallis starting pitcher Kaden Segel left the game with two outs in the sixth with his team trailing 3-2. The Linn-Benton Community College righty allowed five hits (including a two-run home run), three earned runs and one with four strikeouts.

Matt Scott, who will be a Stanford freshman this fall, didn’t give an inch against the Pippins. He recorded all 10 batters he faced, with three of his four strikeouts coming in the final four batters.

“The man’s electric. He works hard every day,” Le said. “He’s a young, good kid, bright future ahead of him. Throws gas and man, he competed his butt off today.”

Added Spencer Scott: “Kaden Segel also had a great start, just the one swing. Matt Scott was nails at the end. That was fun to watch, and he’s got a bright future.”

Corvallis took a 1-0 lead in the first of Stafford’s two RBI singles in the game.

A half inning later, Yakima Valley capitalized on a one-out walk from Segel when Jake Borst tagged a two-run home run just inside the left field foul pole to take its first lead.

The Knights evened the score in the third on Stafford’s next run-scoring hit.

Consecutive two-out Pippins hits in the sixth, a single and a RBI double, chased Segel from the game.

Corvallis couldn’t do anything with Brady Lavoie’s two-out double in the sixth, as Le quickly flew out to left.

Teammate Temo Becerra beat out the throw on a grounder to the right side with one out in the seventh. But another grounder and a fly ball ended the threat.

This year’s divisional series is a rematch of the 2021 league championship series, when Corvallis lost the opener at Yakima and won the next two at home to claim the Knights’ fifth straight title.

This summer, Corvallis won the WCL South first half at 18-8 to clinch a 15th straight postseason berth; tied Portland for the league’s best second-half mark at 21-7.

Corvallis won all six regular-season games between the two squads, all played in June.

Tuesday night in Yakima, the Pippins scored the first four runs, never trailed and held on for a 7-6 win in the series opener.

After starting the season 3-11 and going 9-18 in the first half, Yakima Valley went 10-2 to close the regular season, including a four-game winning streak to finish as the Pippins edged Bend by one game for the South’s fourth and final playoff spot.