Outfielder Elliot Willy doubled twice and drove in the only run of the game for the Corvallis Knights in a 5-1 loss to Bellingham on Wednesday in a West Coast League game at Goss Stadium.
The Bells (9-5 WCL) scored four times in the first inning and never looked back in evening the series. They also snapped Corvallis’s four-game winning streak, and handed the Knights (10-5, 6-5) their first home loss in six games.
A redshirt junior at Oregon State, Willy doubled in the second but was stranded as the Knights left the bases loaded. His second two-bagger, to the base of the wall in left-center in the fifth inning, drove in Zach Moeller (Utah) with the Knights’ lone run.
Corvallis had 14 runs, 15 hits and nine doubles in a 14-5 win in Tuesday’s series-opener but they were stymied by four Bellingham pitchers in Game 2. They struck out 14 times and left 14 runners on base.
Two walks and a singled loaded the bases for the Knights with two outs in the ninth. But pinch-hitter Trace Tammaro (Portland) struck out looking for the final out, leaving the bases loaded for the third time on the night.