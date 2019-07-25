{{featured_button_text}}
Newcomer Tristan King homered and had a sacrifice fly to lead the Corvallis Knights to a 4-3 victory over Portland on Thursday night, giving the Knights a West Coast League series victory over their South Division rivals.

The Knights (38-7, 30-7 WCL, 9-1 2nd half) stretched their winning streak to 10 games in a row. They are 27-1 in their last 28 games.

King joined the Knights on July 20 and made an immediate impact in his first start. His homer leading off the third tied the game 1-1; his sacrifice fly in the fourth drew the Knights within 3-2.

Corvallis went ahead 4-3 in the sixth on a double steal and an RBI single by Nick Yovetich. He was the only Knight with more than one hit.

Relievers Eric Hill and William Kempner combined for 3⅔ scoreless innings to protect the lead. Kempner retired the final six Pickles in order for his first save.

The series concludes in Portland at 7:05 p.m. Friday. The Knights play at Bend on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

