WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Corvallis Knights fell to 0-2 in the West Coast League on Wednesday following a 5-3 loss to the Walla Walla Sweets at Borleske Stadium.
Center fielder Kai Murphy singled, doubled and drove in a run and shortstop Andy Atwood was 3 for 5 with two runs and a triple but the Knights lost their opening WCL series of the season.
Right fielder Nick Yovetich and left fielder Jake Holcroft added two hits each. Holcroft scored once and drove in a run.
The Knights scored in the first inning on Holcroft’s bases-loaded, two-out single. Walla Walla pulled even in the fourth, just before the game was suspended for 30 minutes by lightning.
When play resumed, Atwood ripped his second triple in as many games leading off the fifth. He then scored on Murphy’s sacrifice fly to center field for a 2-1 Knights’ advantage.
However, the Sweets scored three unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth to take a 4-2 lead before another rain delay stopped the game for more than an hour. Holcroft scored on the back end of a double steal in the eighth to get the Knights within 4-3 but they could not draw even in the ninth.