VICTORIA, B.C. — Victoria salvaged the finale of a three-game West Coast League series on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over the Corvallis Knights at Royal Athletic Park.
The Knights (6-4, 2-4) won the first two games of the series but their offense was shut down on Sunday after recording 13 hits and 12 runs the night before. They had only six hits on Sunday, none for extra bases, and they stranded seven.
First baseman Trace Tammaro was the lone Knight with two hits. Center fielder Jake Holcroft added a single to stretch his hitting streak to five games in a row.
Corvallis scored its only run in the fourth inning. Zack Moeller and Tammaro singled, putting runners on the corners with one out. Moeller then scored when Nick Yovetich grounded to second base and beat the relay to first base to prevent an inning-ending double play.
Sunday’s game concluded a six-game road trip to start the WCL season. The Knights’ WCL home opener is 7:15 p.m. Friday against Cowlitz.