Knights add George Fox pitcher

Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

The Corvallis Knights have signed George Fox University pitcher Austin Hallman to a 10-day contract for the 2020 season. He is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound freshman right-hander from Marina High in Huntington Beach, California. He also plays outfield.

Hallman is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in five pitching appearances this spring, with eight strikeouts in four innings. He has eight appearances as a position player and is 0 for 3 with two runs and one RBI.

He helped Marina win the Sunset League championship as a senior, and played summer ball for the SoCal Giants.

Players are signed to 10-day contracts to add depth early in the season before many of the full-time players arrive. They have a chance to stick with the team for the entire season.

