The Corvallis Knights signed Cal Poly left-hander Chase Watkins, a 6-foot-4, 205-pounder from St. Francis Central Coast Catholic High in Watsonville, California, for the 2019 season.
His father, Brad, played football at Washington State and his mother, Kim, swam at Stanford.
He is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in nine games this season, with 14 strikeouts in 21⅓ innings.
Watkins was 6-3 with a 1.83 ERA as a high school senior, with 85 strikeouts in 56⅔ innings. He earned first-team all-Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League honors for the second straight year and also was a first-team Cal-Hi Sports all-state small schools honoree and team MVP.
The Knights open the 2019 season on May 28 with the team’s eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their WCL opener is June 4 at Walla Walla and their WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.