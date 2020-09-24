Kareena Mathew wins Timberhill Open

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kareena Mathew, sophomore at Crescent Valley High, won her first Women's Open singles title at the Timberhill Open Racquetball Tournament this past weekend at the Timberhill Athletic Club.

Even with COVID-19 State of Oregon safety protocol, it didn't keep players away from playing in the first tournament on the Oregon Racquetball Association 2020-21 season.

Mike Stoner, of Sweet Home, took home two titles, winning the Men's Open singles and Mixed Open doubles.

