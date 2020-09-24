 Skip to main content
Kareena Mathew wins Timberhill Open

Kareena Mathew, sophomore at Crescent Valley High, won her first Women's Open singles title at the Timberhill Open Racquetball Tournament this past weekend at the Timberhill Athletic Club.

Even with COVID-19 State of Oregon safety protocol, it didn't keep players away from playing in the first tournament on the Oregon Racquetball Association 2020-21 season.

Mike Stoner, of Sweet Home, took home two titles, winning the Men's Open singles and Mixed Open doubles.

RESULTS

Men's Open: Mike Stoner defeated Cody Boucher (OSU) 15-14, 15-11.

Men's A: Phil Crock (Salem) defeated Prem Mathew (Corvallis) 11-15, 15-10, 11-2.

Men's B: Tucker Elkins (Salem) defeated Mark Szabo (Newport) 15-3, 15-0.

Men's C: Jeff Thomson (Corvallis) defeated Julio Castillo (Corvallis) 15-12, 15-9.

Men's D: Kelsey Cochran (Salem) defeated Preston Anderson (Salem) 17-7, 15-0.

Women's Open: Kareena Mathew (Corvallis) defeated Linda Reeves (Salem) 12-15, 15-1, 11-7.

Women's B: Rachel Chamness (Gresham) defeated Jennifer Briglia (Portland) 15-4, 15-8.

Men's A Doubles: Phil Crock / Tucker Elkins defeated Prem Mathew / Paul Durbin (Corvallis) 15-10, 15-9.

Men's B Doubles: Bryan Roberts (Gresham) / Jason Orey (Gresham) defeated Jeff Thomson / Pete Nowicki (Corvallis) 15-12, 15-6.

Mixed Open Doubles: Mike Stoner / Linda Reeves defeated Sanjay Bedi (Portland)/Georgette Blomquist (Portland) 15-14, 15-12.

Mixed A Doubles: Brian Ancheta (Gresham) / Elena Mathew (Corvallis) defeated Phil Crock / Katt MacGregor (OSU) 15-11, 15-4.

