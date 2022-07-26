Jefferson native Dawson Branton joins PBR Team Series

Dawson Branton didn’t have to go searching to find what he wanted to do with his life.

He was introduced to rodeo at a young age on his family’s property in Jefferson and when bull riding star Myron Duarte married into the family, Branton knew exactly what he wanted to do when he grew up.

“He pretty much taught me how to ride. That’s helped me the most,” Branton said. “Everything I know about bull riding to this day comes from Myron.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Branton, 21, is living out his dream as a member of the Professional Bull Riders tour. Branton joined the circuit after graduating from Jefferson High and over the past couple of years he has begun to establish himself as one of the up-and-comers on the tour. This spring, he was selected to be part of the newly launched PBR Team Series, which combines traditional bull riding with a team points format.

“I won a PBR in Twin Falls (Idaho) and then they called and asked if I wanted to be part of the team and I said ‘heck yeah,’” Branton said.

Over the past 12 months Branton has traveled all over the country and competed in more than two dozen different events. Despite his growing dislike of airports and flying, he does not like taking any weeks off. Bull riding doesn’t really have an offseason and riders typically get a break only when they are injured.

So far in his brief career Branton has suffered a broken pelvis and a broken elbow, injuries which he shrugs off.

“Other than that, I’ve been pretty lucky. That really isn’t that bad compared to some other people,” he said.

Even though he grew up wanting to be a professional bull rider, he didn’t really think that was possible. It wasn’t until he won an Northwest Pro Rodeo Association (NPRA) event in Oregon at age 17 that he started to believe he might be able to compete at the highest level.

Even though he had received top-notch training, it was still a difficult transition from lower circuits to competing on the PBR tour. A rookie in any professional sport has a lot to learn and in pro bull riding there is also the step up to the nastiest bulls in the business.

“The bulls are so much stronger and snappier at the PBR level than anywhere else. You definitely have to bring your ‘A’ game every time,” Branton said. “You’ll see some pretty rank ones other places, but not like the PBR.”

Over time riders do get to know the bulls and their specific abilities. But Branton said there are no unrideable bulls and the draw doesn’t determine the results.

“Sometimes you might draw one you don’t want, but you can always ride him. There’s been bulls I’ve struggled on and tried to avoid, but it is what it is. You’ll see them at some point,” he said.

Bull riding has always been an individual sport. The PBR Team Series is changing the experience for riders and fans. There are eight teams in the league and they compete head-to-head. Branton is a member of the Oklahoma Freedom and he won his first matchup during a team event in June against the Carolina Cowboys.

Being part of a team gives him access to coaching and other resources. For Branton, the best part is simply having teammates.

“Just being on the team with all the other guys will push you to be better and not give up. I know it’s helped me at least,” Branton said.

Every team is assigned more riders than can take part in any one event, so Branton’s schedule for the rest of this year will be a mix of team and individual events. Next week he will compete as an individual at the Next Era Energy PBR in Sterling, Colorado, followed by the Adams County Fair PBR in Brighton, Colorado.

“The next two weeks we’re riding during the week quite a bit, too. Six bull rides in the next 10 days,” Branton said.

The inaugural PBR Team Series Championship will be held Nov. 4-6 in Las Vegas. Branton hopes that his results over the next couple of months help him secure a spot in the team’s starting lineup at that event.

For now, he is simply thankful that he has the opportunity to pursue the career he wanted and that the experience is living up to his expectations.

“It’s honestly probably even better. It’s a great experience to live this life, really,” Branton said. “I know when I was little I never actually thought I’d be able to be at this level and do it, and now that I am, it’s pretty cool.”