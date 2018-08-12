The third annual JC Soccer Festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 18 at Corvallis High School. The festival is a community event and soccer tournament hosted by the Corvallis High boys soccer program to honor the legacy of beloved coach, John Callahan, who passed away in 2015.
The 2018 edition of the soccer tournament will feature an eight-team tournament with four-team brackets for high school teams and another four-team bracket for adult teams. Teams from Corvallis, Crescent Valley, South Albany and Newport high schools are registered with the adult teams stocked with players who played with and against Callahan during the 40 years he served the Corvallis soccer community.
“JC was one of the most genuine and funloving people I have ever had the privilege of knowing,” said current Spartans coach Chad Foley, who played at CHS and was Callahan’s assistant for a number of years.
“He approached soccer in the same way that he approached life: have fun while working his hardest to better himself. In this way, he was able to connect with kids on a very real and positive manner.”
The annual event raises funds for the Corvallis High boys soccer program, where Callahan played and coached from 1984 until his passing in 2015, as well as to support the scholarship created in his name and memory. The festival has grown each year as the organizing committee has found ways to include more sponsors and supporters.
Callahan’s sister, Amy Tracewell, has been key in gaining community support for the event.
“John believed soccer provided a foundation for kids to develop their skills both on the field and off the field,” she said. “He believed in the intrinsic value of each kid that came through his program and worked tirelessly to support their growth and development. This tournament and the scholarship in his name helps to continue to support the CHS soccer program so that it can continue to launch successful youth.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.