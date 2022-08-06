Family ties: Kaden Segel thrives with the Corvallis Knights

Kaden Segel made his first appearance with the Corvallis Knights 12 years ago. He went on the field not as a pitcher or catcher — he was in elementary school at the time — but as a dancer.

“There was a delay in a fireworks night and me and Briley (Knight) had to dance to entertain the crowd. We didn’t really have to, but it was pretty funny,” Segel said, adding that there is video of this event online for those who would like to see the duo share their rudimentary dance skills.

Segel and Knight grew up around the organization. Dan Segel, Kaden’s father, is the CEO of the Corvallis Knights and Brooke Knight, Briley’s father, is the team’s long-time head coach. Both sons would grow up to become players on the team and Briley Knight was named the Most Valuable Player in the West Coast League in 2019.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

This summer, Kaden Segel has had a strong season on the mound for the Corvallis club. He has made 11 appearances and started seven games with a record of 4-1. He has an ERA of 1.83 over 39⅓ innings pitched with 32 strikeouts.

He knows the time he has spent around the team over the years has helped him become the player he is today.

“You get to learn a lot from the environment that you’re in every summer. I get to come out on the field every day and hang out with all these guys who could potentially be big leaguers, and guys who are at the highest level of baseball. It’s pretty cool and you create connections,” Segel said.

Despite the family’s connection with the team, Dan Segel said there was no expectation that Kaden would one day join the Knights’ roster.

“Never gave thought to it,” Dan Segel said.

Kaden Segel was a catcher and pitcher at Grant High in Portland and each summer played for the Portland Baseball Club. When he was an upperclassman in high school, coach Knight invited him to help the Corvallis team out as a bullpen catcher.

“I thought it was super, super cool that he caught bullpens for us. He did a lot of that in 2019,” Dan Segel said.

The 2020 season got wiped out by the pandemic at both the high school and West Coast League levels, but in 2021 coach Knight invited Kaden Segel to spend some time with the team late in the season.

Segel played some catcher and first base and also made a couple of appearances as a pitcher. His first start did not go well.

“Last summer, it was a rough start. I let in four home runs the first game,” he said.

But the response from his teammates was a great encouragement. To start with, the Knights rallied from that early deficit to win the game. They also accepted him as a member of the team.

“Guys were very welcoming,” Kaden Segel said. “Just play the game, do what I do best.”

Segel finished the season with the squad as it went on to win a fifth straight West Coast League title.

After that championship run, he went on to Linn-Benton Community College and helped the Roadrunners win the Northwest Athletic Conference championship for the first time in three decades.

Segel said he realized he was joining a special team when he arrived on campus in the fall and saw the number of players who were taking part in the 6 a.m. weightlifting program. He knew that level of commitment is not universal in junior college baseball.

“These are dudes that really want to get after it,” Segel said.

The season was the culmination of several years of effort. After being cut for budget reasons, Linn-Benton brought the program back in 2014 under coach Ryan Gipson, a former star at Oregon State. When Gipson returned to coach at OSU, the program was turned over to coach Andy Peterson, also a former standout for the Beavers.

The Roadrunners dominated in 2022, going 38-12-1, winning the NWAC South and claiming the trophy at the NWAC tournament.

“Winning a championship with others, it’s the best part. You get to share that memory with those guys. I’m gonna remember that until the day I die,” Segel said.

The achievement was equally significant for Dan Segel, who is the chair of the Linn-Benton athletics advisory board and played a key role in rebuilding the program.

“I don’t really know if I have words for that one,” he said. “It meant a ton. Kind of a dream come true because we’ve all worked so hard to bring LB baseball back and for it to get where it got. Coach Gipson did a great job and then Andy did a phenomenal job. The players just adore Andy. He went out and got a bunch of really good kids. They were just a good team.”

While he was primarily a catcher coming up, pitching seems like it might be Kaden Segel’s future. Taking advantage of the coaching he received at Linn-Benton and with the Knights, Segel has developed off-speed pitches to go along with a fastball that is consistently in the low-90s.

He gives the credit to Peterson and Linn-Benton assistant coach Mike Takamori, as well as coach Knight and Corvallis assistant Youngjin Yoon.

Knights pitchers follow a very specific workout and arm care routine under Yoon and it starts with a heavy dose of conditioning. The day after a start, pitchers run sprints with an open parachute on their back creating resistance. It’s not fun, but it works.

“Coach Yoon has just kicked my butt. It’s really helped me as a player,” Segel said.

Even after a long collegiate season and pitching this summer for the Knights, Segel continues to be effective. He had one of his best starts of the year last week against Bend, throwing six shutout innings and allowing one hit with four strikeouts and a walk.

The Knights are once again a contender for the West Coast League title and will have home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs, which begin on Tuesday. Segel is expected to start one of the games in that series.

The key to success will be the same as it is during the regular season.

“Throwing strikes and letting my defense work. It’s pretty simple with all these guys from so many places that are top-tier programs. You know that If you throw strikes the guys behind you are going to pick you up. And especially how we’re hitting the ball, it makes it pretty easy,” Segel said.