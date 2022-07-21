Dumitru shows he belongs with the Corvallis Knights

The Corvallis Knights bring together players who are competing at vastly different levels during their regular collegiate seasons. The Knights’ roster includes players from top Division I programs, such as Oregon State, as well as players who six weeks ago were playing high school baseball.

Titus Dumitru is one of three players on this year’s roster who plays for Linn-Benton Community College, along with pitchers Kaden Segel and Chase Reynolds.

Dumitru just completed his freshman year with the Roadrunners and was part of the squad which won the Northwest Athletic Conference championship under coach Andy Peterson.

“It was fabulous. It was a grind every day, starting from the fall through the spring we all worked our tails off. It was awesome,” Dumitru said of being on that championship team.

He had no time off after that accomplishment before facing a new challenge: showing he could compete in the West Coast League as a member of the Knights.

Dumitru said there was a big jump in competition from the high school level — he played for 6A Barlow in Gresham — to playing at Linn-Benton. The level of competition made a similar increase between the NWAC and the West Coast League, he said.

“We’re seeing guys throwing really, really hard and with good curveballs, good off-speed,” Dumitru said.

He said consistently facing good pitching — both in practice and in games — has forced him to become a better hitter.

“Definitely my ability to hit velo and faster pitching as well as knowledge of the game,” Dumitru said. “Every day seeing 90, 91 (mph), it makes you a lot better.”

Corvallis coach Brooke Knight said Dumitru’s experience with the team is one he has seen over and over in his time leading the club.

“They’ve been some of our best players, community college and DIII guys from George Fox and PLU (Pacific Lutheran University),” Knight said. “It’s almost like you can see them have this epiphany, ‘These guys are no different than me.’”

Dumitru has earned consistent playing time with the Knights and has appeared in 31 games entering Thursday night. He is hitting. 278 with three doubles, two triples, and 17 RBIs. He also has 10 stolen bases and said this is one area of the game where he has really improved this season.

“Coach Knight has taught me so much," Dumitru said. "Early in the summer I made a lot of small mental errors, mental mistakes, especially on the basepaths. Throughout the summer he’s helped me clean all that stuff up."

Dumitru won’t have much of a break before returning to Linn-Benton for his sophomore season. Fall practice for the Roadrunners starts just after Labor Day. He hopes to draw the attention of a four-year school and continue his playing career at the next level.

His uncle, Sam Paulescu, was a punter at Oregon State University and Dumitru acknowledges that playing for the Beavers would be his first choice.

“The dream is to play at Oregon State. That’s been my dream since I was a little kid,” Dumitru said adding that, “I want to go somewhere where I’m going to play every day and just get better.”

Knight has no doubt about Dumitru’s ability.

“He’s a Division I player,” Knight said. “He has all the tools. He can hit, has a good arm, runs well.”

The Knights (26-13, 26-12 WCL through Wednesday) are at the start of a homestand that will see them play nine out of 10 games at Goss Stadium. That comes after returning from their longest road trip of the season, which included three games in Edmonton, Alberta.

The trip included a rare game day which began with a flight from Edmonton to Kelowna, British Columbia, followed by a 220-mile bus trip to Wenatchee, Washington. The bus ride also included a two-hour stop at the border to clear customs.

“It’s definitely something I’ve never done before, going from a plane ride to a bus ride and then playing a game. It was good. It was fun,” Dumitru said. “It built us a lot of mental toughness. Playing on the road anywhere is hard. Playing on the road for nine, 10 days straight is even harder. Winning those series is big for us. We want to be a championship team. Having adversity is good for us.”