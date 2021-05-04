 Skip to main content
CV grad Kevin Geniza ties for win at U.S. Open qualifier
  Updated
Kevin Geniza

Crescent Valley golfer Kevin Geniza smiles after draining a birdie on the 18th hole at the 5A boys state golf tournament in 2016. He won the last of his three straight individual titles. Geniza tied for first Monday in a U.S. Open qualifier.

 Mid-Valley Media (File 2016)

Crescent Valley High grad Kevin Geniza finished in a four-way tie with a 2-under 69 in a U.S. Open qualifier at Indian Ridge Golf Course in Palm Desert, California, on Monday.

The top five finishers advanced to a final qualifying event on either May 24 or June 7.

Geniza started slowly, bogeying the first and fourth holes on the Grove course. But he got to even par after birdies on Nos. 5 and 7 before a third bogey on No. 8 had him make the turn with a 1-over 37.

But a stretch of three birdies in five holes (Nos. 11, 13 and 15) put Geniza two under and he closed with three pars for the 69.

Geniza won back-to-back-back 5A individual state titles at Crescent Valley in 2014-16 before moving on to the University of Oregon.

