Crescent Valley grad Will Heck learning the ropes with Cal football

With an accounting degree in hand and a job offer to consider, Will Heck was at a crossroads.
The Crescent Valley High School graduate followed his father Bill’s advice and pursued that field, with the idea that an understanding of accounting would open doors in business to whatever he wanted to pursue.
An internship at a major accounting firm in Portland the summer before his senior year at Linfield College, his dad’s alma mater, led to the job offer. For others in the same situation, it was a dream come true. But for Heck, a football player at the NCAA Division III school in McMinnville, the desire to be a coach was an overriding factor.
“I just didn’t see myself saying, ‘OK, this is what I see myself doing for the next 40 years,’” Heck said of becoming an accountant, his father’s longtime profession. "For me it was, ‘if I don’t go for this coaching thing now, I’ll probably never have the chance.’”
Heck landed at the University of California, where he’s spent nearly two years as an offensive line graduate assistant while working toward a master’s degree in public health.
It’s been a path that started at Crescent Valley, where he helped at youth summer football camps. From there his interest in coaching grew. But that interest faded when he got to college and was focused on making the life transition, which included getting an education and playing football.
Heck’s mind again opened to the idea as he gained college football knowledge, understanding the mentality and expectations associated with the sport, as well as the schematics.
“I learned it’s not rocket science. It’s just intimidating at first when you’re a freshman,” he said.
Heck got some unexpected coaching opportunities when he lost his entire sophomore season to a knee injury. He found himself working along his own coaches and instructing his teammates.
He broke his ankle during the second game of his junior year, and toward the end of that season he was again coaching. Heck says those experiences helped him develop a deeper understanding of what coaching was all about.
He finally got back on the playing field on a full-time basis for his senior season in 2017. He took on a leadership role as part of a veteran group that met with the Wildcats’ coaching staff to discuss various topics, ranging from any team-related problems that popped up to how to improve workouts.
“That senior year of football directly led to me ending up at Cal,” Heck said.
He started all but one game on the offensive line that season while being named to all-Northwest Conference first team for a squad that led the conference in total yards.
Heck returned to coaching after the season when he served as an on-campus recruiting coordinator at Linfield, organizing visits as well as working as an offensive line assistant.
A few months later, in July 2018, he was in Berkeley, ready to start his coaching career for real. His mom, Annie, a Cal grad, was especially excited.
Connected to the game
Heck, now 24, learned the game through his own experiences as a player and knowledge gained from family members and coaches who have served in various football roles.
Harold “Hal” Athon, his grandfather, was a high school and college coach who worked under Dee Andros at Oregon State. He was also an NFL scout for a quarter-century. Bill Heck has worked as an NFL agent.
As a Pop Warner player, Will Heck was coached by his father and former Oregon State football player Scott Sanders. Sanders was Crescent Valley’s head coach and former NFL and Golden Bears’ player Doug Riesenberg was the Raiders’ offensive line coach during his high school career.
“I’ve been really fortunate to be around a lot of really good people and coaches as part of football,” Heck said.
Athon’s connections with the football world and Heck’s determination to get into the business helped the young coaching candidate get his foot in the door.
Athon, who passed away last October, knew Steve Greatwood, Cal’s offensive line coach when Heck was looking for an opportunity. Heck attended an Oregon camp and was coached by Greatwood during Greatwood’s tenure in Eugene.
Greatwood, who retired last December after 40 years in coaching, was just one of several Northwest connections that had Heck interested in his current program.
Heck had followed the Golden Bears closely since former Duck and Junction City alum Justin Wilcox was hired after the 2016 season. He also kept an eye on Eastern Washington — of which his grandfather was a fan — and then-head coach Beau Baldwin, who spent the past three seasons as Cal’s offensive coordinator and is now the head coach at Cal Poly.
Heck’s interest in Cal football was further sparked while watching the Bears defeat Washington State 37-3 the night before a Linfield game in October 2017.
“That’s what I want to go do,” he thought.
Heck’s persistence and networking with Greatwood later led to a phone call from Baldwin and an offer to join the team. Angus McClure, now the Bears’ offensive line coach, is Heck’s newest mentor.
“Will has a bright future in the coaching profession,” Wilcox said. “During his time at Cal, he's had the opportunity to learn under two of the top offensive line coaches in our business in Steve Greatwood and Angus McClure. Will is building a foundation during his Cal experience that will help him launch his coaching career.”
Dreams and desires
If everything goes as planned, Heck will have his master’s degree in December. His studies have centered on health policy and management. That area has ties to business, which will be his focus if and when he’s done coaching football.
But life beyond the sport isn’t top of mind for Heck now. He wants to soak up every aspect that will aid him in his current job and whatever comes next.
This spring, he’s diving into learning more about the passing game as well as the ins and outs of the run game and pass protection.
Becoming an offensive coordinator would be a dream job once Heck has put in his time and gathered the knowledge to be successful in such a position. But until then he’s enjoying the process.
“I don’t know exactly where it will lead,” he said, “but I know my number-one goal right now is to be an offensive line coach at the highest level I can be.”
