Crescent Valley grad Will Heck learning the ropes with Cal football

With an accounting degree in hand and a job offer to consider, Will Heck was at a crossroads.

The Crescent Valley High School graduate followed his father Bill’s advice and pursued that field, with the idea that an understanding of accounting would open doors in business to whatever he wanted to pursue.

An internship at a major accounting firm in Portland the summer before his senior year at Linfield College, his dad’s alma mater, led to the job offer. For others in the same situation, it was a dream come true. But for Heck, a football player at the NCAA Division III school in McMinnville, the desire to be a coach was an overriding factor.

“I just didn’t see myself saying, ‘OK, this is what I see myself doing for the next 40 years,’” Heck said of becoming an accountant, his father’s longtime profession. "For me it was, ‘if I don’t go for this coaching thing now, I’ll probably never have the chance.’”

Heck landed at the University of California, where he’s spent nearly two years as an offensive line graduate assistant while working toward a master’s degree in public health.