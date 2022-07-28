Corvallis Knights win 9-6 at Springfield

Logan Johnstone (Gonzaga) had four hits and scored four runs on Wednesday night as the Corvallis Knights rolled to a 9-6 victory at Springfield in a West Coast League matchup.

The teams will wrap up their season series on Thursday at Goss Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Corvallis led 8-1 after five innings and then held off a late rally by the Drifters (16-28).

Tyler Quinn (Pacific) went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored. Briley Knight (Portland) also had three hits with two walks, an RBI and a run scored.

Nathan DeSchryver (Gonzaga) got the start for the Knights and went four innings, giving up one run on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks. With the game well in hand, coach Brooke Knight turned to the bullpen and reliever Will Clark (Pacific) pitched three innings, giving up two runs on four hits with three strikeouts to record the victory.

Knight pitched one scoreless inning of relief and first baseman Kiko Romero (Arizona in 2023) got an opportunity on the mound as well as he finished out the contest.

Corvallis (33-13, 32-12 WCL) has won 10 in a row and has taken a one-game lead over Portland in the second-half standings. The Knights clinched a postseason berth by winning the first-half championship in the West Coast League's South Division.

Corvallis 9, Springfield 6

CORVALLIS 021 410 001 — 9 12 1

SPRINGFIELD 001 000 023 — 6 13 1

DeSchryver, Clark (5), Knight (8), Romero (9) and Smith. Ruffo, Childers (4), Dryden (6), Yacapin (7), O'Connor (9) and Hays. WP: Clark. LP: Ruffo. 2B: Johnstone (C), Quinn (C), Delozier (S), Thomas (S), Holder (S), Hays (S).

Hits: Corvallis 12 (Johnstone 4, Quinn 3, Knight 3, Dumitru, Becerra); Springfield 13 (Kleckner 2, Delozier 2, Hays 2, Soper 2, Sitzman 2, Thomas, Holder, Crist).

RBIs: Corvallis 9 (Quinn 3, Romero, Knight, Dumitru, Kennel, Smith, Becerra); Springfield 4 (Delozier 2, Antonson, Hays).