Corvallis Knights strike early in win over Springfield

The Corvallis Knights scored four runs in the first inning on Tuesday night en route to a 9-4 victory over Springfield in a West Coast League game at Goss Stadium.

Brady Lavoie's two-run double capped the Knights' big inning. Ryan Stafford added a two-run double in the second as Corvallis took a 6-2 lead. 

Zander Darby and Lavoie hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fifth and Briley Knight delivered an RBI single in the sixth.

Neil Feist pitched three innings of relief to earn the victory. He gave up two runs — one earned — on five hits.

The Knights (32-13, 31-12 WCL) will travel to Springfield for a 6:35 p.m. game on Wednesday. The Drifters will make a return trip to Corvallis on Thursday night to wrap up their season series.

Corvallis will be on the road this weekend for a series at Walla Walla before returning home for a game against the Northwest Star Nighthawks on Monday.

Corvallis 9, Springfield 4

Springfield 020 001 100 — 4 11 2

Corvallis    420 021 00X — 9  9  2 

Chapman, Chavez (5), Willis (7), Hesse (8) and Stevens. Gartrell, Feist (5), Kantola (8) and Stafford. WP: Feist. LP: Chapman. 2B: Thomas (S), Reeder (S), Romero (C), Stafford (C), Lavoie (C).

Hits: Springfield 11 (Rae 2, Antonson 2, Hellman, Delozier, Thomas, Brown, Stevens, Reeder 2); Corvallis 9 (Romero 2, Knight 2, Stafford, Darby 2, Lavoie 2).

RBIs: Springfield 4 (Stevens 2, Rae, Brown); Corvallis 9 (Stafford 3, Lavoie 3, Knight 2, Darby).

