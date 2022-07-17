Corvallis Knights squander lead in loss at Wenatchee

Wenatchee edged visiting Corvallis 5-4 at Paul Thomas Sr. Field on Saturday night to even their West Coast League series at a game apiece.

Corvallis reliever Nathan DeSchryver (Gonzaga) threw eight straight balls and walked the first two hitters in the bottom of the ninth. Duke Brotherton (Washington State) relieved and the winning run scored on an error on a hard-hit ball that eluded second baseman Mason Le.

The AppleSox thus completed a comeback from a 4-0 deficit. Corvallis won 7-5 in 10 innings in Friday night’s series opener.

RBI singles by Temo Becerra (Stanford) and Ely Kennel (Oregon State in 2023) put Corvallis ahead 2-0 in the second inning. The Knights added an unearned run in the fourth and Luca DiPaola (USC in 2023) had an RBI single for a 4-0 advantage in the fifth.

However, Wenatchee pulled even with two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth. There was no more scoring until the ninth.

Becerra tripled, singled, scored twice and drove in a run. Kennel had two hits and an RBI and Titus Dumitru (LBCC) had two hits and a run.

The series concludes at 5:05 p.m. Sunday. UCSB righty Matt Ager (0-1, 3.68) is the probable for Corvallis.

The Knights (22-13, 22-12 WCL) are 4-4 on their ongoing 10-game road trip.

The Knights will conclude the 10-day road trip with a 2 p.m. makeup game at Portland on Monday. Their next home series following the road trip is Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday against Cowlitz; all three games start at 6:35.

Wenatchee 5, Corvallis 4

CORVALLIS 020 110 000 — 4 9 3

WENATCHEE 000 022 001 — 5 7 2

Segel, Keljo (5), Feist (6), DeSchryver (8), Brotherton (9) and DiPaulo, Quinn (7); Sinclair, Ligtenberg (5) and Horn. WP: Ligtenberg. LP: DeSchryver. 2B: Romero (C). 3B: Becerra (C).

HITS: Corvallis 9 (Kennel 2, Becerra 2, Dumitru 2, Romero, DiPaulo, Advincula); Wenatchee 7 (Sherrod 2, Miller 2, Arquette, Jarrell, Davinni).

RBI: Corvallis 3 (Becerra, Kennel, DiPaulo); Wenatchee 4 (Jarrell, Oyama, Apodaca, Miller).