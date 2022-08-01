Corvallis Knights shut out Walla Walla to sweep series

Corvallis reliever Brady Maylett’s stellar relief job in the ninth inning gave the Corvallis Knights a 1-0 victory over Walla Walla on Sunday in the finale of their West Coast League series at Borleske Stadium.
Corvallis reliever Nathan DeSchryver (Gonzaga) took a 1-0 lead into the last of the ninth but he walked the bases full with no outs. He was replaced by Maylett, a sophomore lefty from the University of Utah who inherited a seemingly hopeless situation.
However, he induced a grounder to shortstop Temo Becera (Stanford), who threw home for a forceout. The Walla Walla runner on second base did not run on the play, and catcher Tanner Smith alertly threw to third baseman Mason le (CSU Northridge) for a force play at third for the second out, completing the unusual double play.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Maylett walked a batter to reload the bases, but ended the game by striking out Nick Seamonds on a 2-2 pitch for his second save of the summer.
People are also reading…
His heroics enabled the Knights (37-13, 36-12 WCL, 18-4 second half) to sweep the series and claim their 14th consecutive win.
Corvallis scored 27 runs and had 32 hits in winning the first two games of the series 16-3 and 11-1. They were held to just three on Sunday, however, and neither figured in scoring their lone run.
In the seventh inning, Becera reached first when he was hit by a pitch. He alertly moved to third when Walla Walla left the base uncovered on a sacrifice bunt.
He then scampered home on Logan Johnstone’s (Gonzaga) sacrifice fly to center field.
Corvallis starter Matt Scott (Stanford) struck out six in 4⅓ scoreless innings. Kaleb Kantola (Lipscomb) fanned four in 2⅔ innings, and DeSchryver (Gonzaga) went a scoreless eighth before faltering in the ninth.
The Knights host the NW Star Nighthawks in a nonleague game at 6:35 p.m. Monday. They then open a three-game home series with end, starting at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.
Corvallis 1, Walla Walla 0
CORVALLIS 000 000 100 — 1 3 0
WALLA WALLA 000 000 000 — 0 6 0
Scott, Kantola (5), DeSchryver (8) and Smith; Solomon, Hirai (5), Worsham (7), Hangas (8) and Osaka. WP: Kantola. LP: Worsham. S: Maylett.
HITS: Corvallis 3 (Romero, Loveless, Becerra); Walla Walla 6 (Mieliwocki 2, Williams 2, Spear, Zander).
RBI: Corvallis 1 (Johnstone); Walla Walla 0.