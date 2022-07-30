Corvallis Knights rout Walla Walla 16-3

The Corvallis Knights pounded out 20 hits on Friday night in a 16-3 victory at Walla Walla, Washington, in a West Coast League contest.

Tyler Quinn (Pacific) and Ely Kennel (Oregon State) led the way with three hits each. Quinn doubled, drove in a run and scored twice. Kennel had three RBIs and also drew a walk.

Tanner Smith (Oregon State) had two hits, including a home run.

The Roadrunners scored five runs in the third and three more in the fourth to take control of the game against the Sweets (20-26).

Duke Brotherton (Washington State) started for the Knights and earned the win. Brotherton gave up one run on three hits over six innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks.

Outfielder Titus Dumitru (Linn-Benton) made a rare appearance on the mound, pitching the final two innings. He allowed one run on one hit with three strikeouts.

The Knights (35-13, 34-12 WCL) will continue the series at Walla Walla with games at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 6:05 p.m. Sunday.

Corvallis 16, Walla Walla 3

CORVALLIS 005 321 500 — 16 20 3

WALLA WALLA 000 010 110 — 3 6 0

Brotherton, Ross (7), Dumitru (8) and Smith, DiPaolo (7), Casperson (9). Roblez, Herbst (4), Plum (7), Thompson (7) and Spear. WP: Brotherton. LP: Roblez. 2B: Johnstone (C), Quinn (C), Knight (C), Lavoie (C), Loveless (C). 3B: Williams (WW), Seamonds (WW). HR: Smith (C).

Hits: Corvallis 20 (Quinn 3, Kennel 3, Johnstone 2, Smith 2, Scott 2, Loveless 2, Advincula, Casperson, Romero, Knights, Stafford, Lavoie); Walla Walla 6 (Seamonds 2, Williams, Osaka, Spear, Mieliwocki).

RBIs: Corvallis 16 (Knight 3, Lavoie 3, Kennel 3, Johnstone 2, Quinn, Romero, Smith, Scott, Loveless); Walla Walla 3 (Osaka, Spear, Mieliwocki).