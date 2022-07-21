Corvallis Knights rout Cowlitz to clinch series victory

Corvallis unleased two homers among its 16 hits on Wednesday in a 13-3 romp over Cowlitz before a Goss Stadium crowd of 1,531.

Brady Lavoie and Ethan Loveless each stung two-run homers in the fourth inning. It was the third homer of the year for Lavoie and the second for Loveless.

The Knights (26-13, all, 26-12 WCL, 8-4 second half) clinched the series by improving to 6-1 in their last seven games. They scored twice in the first and second innings, four times in the third and the homer-fueled four-run fourth put them on top 12-1.

Kiko Romero was 3 for 5 with a triple, two singles, two RBIs and a steal. Ely Kennel had two hits and two RBIs and Ryan Stafford had two RBIs.

Every Corvallis starter had at least one hit and one run.

Corvallis starter Duke Brotherton gave up one run in five innings for his first win since June 16. He spaced four hits, struck out four, retired the final seven batters he faced in order and dropped his ERA from 6.43 to 5.26.

The series finale is set for 6:35 p.m. Thursday. Righty Cam Day (0-0, 0.93) will make his second start of the summer for the Knights.

The Knights then host the Portland this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A nonleague game with the Northwest Star Nighthawks (July 25) and games with Springfield (July 26, July 28) complete the homestand.

Corvallis 13, Cowlitz 3

COWLITZ 010 002 000 — 3 7 1

CORVALLIS 224 401 00X — 13 16

Rembisz, Taggart (3), T. Wiese (4), Ledesma (6), Rodriguez (8) and Arnone; Brotherton, Haider (6), Knight (9) and Smith. WP: Brotherton. LP: Rembisz. 2B: Becerra (C), McGee (CW). 3B: Romero (C), Arnone (CW). HR: Lavoie (C), Loveless (C).

Hits: Cowlitz 7 (Halvorson 2, Smith, Arnone, Majewski, McGee, Bozett); Corvallis 16 (Romero 3, Kennel 2, Lavoie 2, Becerra 2, Loveless 2, Scott 2, Smith, Stafford, Dumitru).

RBIs: Cowlitz 3 (McGee 2, Zeigler); Corvallis 12 (Lavoie 3, Loveless 2, Stafford 2, Kennel 2, Romero 2, Scott).