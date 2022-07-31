Corvallis Knights push winning streak to 13 games

The Corvallis Knights stayed red-hot by thumping the Walla Walla Sweets 11-1 at Borleske Stadium to take the series and extend their West Coast League win streak to 13 games.

Corvallis starting pitcher Cam Day of Utah threw five scoreless innings while allowing only one hit and striking out five to earn the win. Will Clark of Pacific closed the game with a scoreless ninth and reliever Neil Feist, who replaced Day, threw two scoreless frames.

The Knights banged out 12 hits with four Corvallis hitters collecting two knocks apiece: Redlands outfielder Jonah Advincula, Arizona commit Kiko Romero, left fielder Briley Knight of Portland and designated hitter Logan Johnstone of Gonzaga.

Johnstone, Advincula and Romero all hit triples. Logan Johnstone led the club in RBIs with two.

With the win, Corvallis improved to 35-12 overall and 17-4 in the South second half.

The series finale will be played at Walla Walla at 7:35 p.m. Sunday. This game was originally scheduled for a 6:05 p.m. start but was pushed back due to high temperatures.

The Knights return to Corvallis on Monday to play a non-league game with the NW Star Nighthawks. First pitch at Goss Stadium is set for 6:35 pm.