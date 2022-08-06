 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corvallis Knights lose opener against Ridgefield

Ridgefield’s first four batters all scored and the Raptors went on to defeat Corvallis 7-4 on Friday in the opener of a three-game West Coast League series.

The Raptors built a 7-1 lead before the Knights (40-15 all, 38-14 WCL, 20-6 second half) mounted a late comeback. Corvallis had the tying run at the plate in the ninth inning but could not draw even.

Arizona-bound Kiko Romero drove in two runs, Logan Johnstone (Gonzaga) had two hits, a run and a RBI and Washington State-bound Jonah Advincula scored twice. Relievers Brady Maylett (Utah) and Matt Scott (Stanford in 2022-23) combined for four innings of scoreless relief, with Maylett allowing just one hit in three innings.

The series continues with Fireworks Night at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Goss Stadium, the final home game of the regular season. Duke Brotherton of Washington State (3-2, 4.32) is the projected starter for Corvallis.

The teams conclude the regular season back at Ridgefield at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Newcomer Nathan Marshall (0-0, 0.00) will make his regular-season starting debut; he threw four scoreless innings against the NW Star Nighthawks in a nonleague game on Aug. 1.

The Knights clinched their 15th consecutive postseason berth on July 7 by winning the South Division’s first-half championship by two games over Ridgefield. As a reward for having the WCL’s best overall record, Corvallis will host the one-game South Division Championship on Aug. 13 and the WCL Championship Game on Aug. 15 if it advances that far.

Corvallis will also have home-field advantage in the best-of-3 opening round of the South Division playoffs, which start on the road on Aug. 9. Corvallis will open the home portion of the postseason with Game 2 on Aug. 10. If necessary, Game 3 will be at Goss Stadium on Aug. 11.

Ridgefield 7, Corvallis 4

CORVALLIS  001 001 0920 – 4 7 0

RIDGEFIELD 421 000 00X – 7 12

Lawson, Dumitru (3), Maylette (5), Scott (8) and Smith; Weeldreyer, Youkon (7), Allen (8) and Lovings. WP: Weedlreyer. LP: Lawson. S: Allen. 2B: Welker (R). HR: Sharp (R), Chambers (R).

HITS: Corvallis 7 (Johnstone 2, Le, Knight, Quinn, Advincula, Smith); Ridgefield 12 (Caviness 4, Welker 3, Tsukada 2, Sharp, Chambers, D. Kane).

RBI: Corvallis 4 (Romero 2, Knight, Johnstone); Ridgefield 6 (Sharp 3, Chambers, Welker, Caviness).

