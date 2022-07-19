Corvallis Knights end road trip with a win at Portland

The Corvallis Knights scored seven runs in their final two at-bats on Monday to defeat Portland 8-3 in a West Coast League game at Walker Stadium.

The Knights (24-13, 24-12 WCL) broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth when Tyler Quinn (Pacific U) ripped a two-out, bases-loaded double, scoring all three runners to give the Knights a 4-1 lead.

Portland drew within 4-3 with two runs in home eighth, but the Knights broke it open again by scoring four times in the ninth. Brady Lavoie (San Diego State) had a two-run double and Spencer Scott (Portland) and Quinn tacked on RBI singles for an 8-3 advantage.

Quinn finished with four RBIs to lead the Knights' 12-hit attack. Catcher Ryan Stafford, a freshman All-American from Cal Poly who joined the team on Monday, went 3 for 4, scored twice and walked once in his debut.

Mason Le (CSU Northridge) added a solo homer, Lavoie had the two-run double and two runs. The Knights also turned two double plays.

Starter Matt Ager (UC Santa Barbara) allowed one hit in four scoreless innings, striking out two. Incoming Oregon State freshman Nathan Keljo entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs in the eighth; two inherited runners scored before the side was retired, but he then set the Pickles down 1-2-3 in the ninth to earn his first save.

Monday’s game was the makeup for one postponed back on June 12, and enabled the Knights to conclude a 10-game road trip with a 6-4 record.

The Knights play their first home game since July 7 on Tuesday when they host the Cowlitz Black Bears in a 6:35 pm South Division matchup. The series continues at 6:35 on Wednesday and Thursday.

A native of Folsom, California, Stafford was a first-team Big West Conference all-star. He hit .321 with 16 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 33 RBIs. His six sacrifice flies led the conference; his 79 hits were second.

He had a 12-game hitting streak, going 26 for 51 (.510) with three doubles, a triple, one home run and 16 RBIs. He also threw out 11 would-be base stealers and picked off four other base runners.

The Knights announced several roster moves on Monday in addition to Stafford’s arrival.

Oregon State sophomore catcher Tanner Smith will join the club on Tuesday. A returnee from the 2021 WCL championship team from Chandler, Arizona, Smith hit .217 with a homer and 32 RBIs in 2021. He then hit .232 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 31 games for the 2022 Beavers.

With the addition of Stafford and Smith filling the void at the position, catcher Luca DiPaulo will return home. An incoming freshman at USC, DiPaulo hit .071 in 14 games, with no homers and one RBI.

Also, right-handed pitchers Jesse Barron (San Francisco) and Josh Emanuels (Washington) will return home this week. They have reached their maximum numbers of innings for the summer.

Barron was 3-1, 1.39 in seven games, with five starts, 28 strikeouts and only three walks in 32.2 innings. Emanuels was 2-2, 2.87 in nine games, with 25 strikeouts in 15.2 innings.

Corvallis 8, Portland 4

CORVALLIS 000 000 134 — 8 12 1

PORTLAND 000 001 020 — 3 3 1

Ager, Kantola (5), Clark (7), Keljo (8) and Stafford; Shinn, Howell (6), Umlandt (7), Kiuchi (8), Morgan (9) and Campagna. WP: Clark. LP: Kiuchi. S: Keljo. 2B: Lavoie (C), Quinn (C). HR: Le (C).

HITS: Corvallis 12 (Stafford 3, Le 2, Quinn 2, Advincula, Darby, Johnstone, Lavoie, Scott); Portland 3 (Van De Brake, Upstill, Campagna).

RBI: Corvallis 8 (Quinn 4, Lavoie 2, Le, Scott); Portland 2 (Saldivar, Campagna.)