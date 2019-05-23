The Corvallis Knights have signed pitchers David Watson and Nick Caviglia and catcher Zack Moeller of the University of Utah for the 2019 season.
Watson is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound freshman right-hander from Mesquite High in Gilbert, Arizona. Caviglia is a 6-0, 185-pound lefty from Clovis North in Fresno, California, and Moeller is as 6-1, 190-pound redshirt junior from San Benito in Hollister, California.
Watson is 1-0 with a 7.79 ERA in 14 games this season, with 27 strikeouts in 32⅓ innings. He was 8-3 with a 2.87 ERA in his final two seasons at Mesquite, with two saves and 65 strikeouts in 70⅔ innings. He also hit .330 in 66 games as an outfielder, with three homers and 47 RBIs.
Caviglia is 1-2 with a 6.87 ERA in seven games, with 15 strikeouts in 18⅓ innings. He twice earned all-conference Tri-River Athletic Conference honors at Clovis North, where he also played football.
Moeller has started all 43 games he’s appeared in and is batting .253 with 14 doubles, three homers and 30 RBIs. He hit .265 in 2017, his first season as a full-time starter, with five homers and 30 RBIs. He missed the 2018 season after having Tommy John surgery.
The Knights open the 2019 season at 10 a.m. Tuesday with the team’s eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium.