Western Oregon sophomore left-hander Kolbe Bales has signed with the Corvallis Knights for the 2019 season, coach Brooke Knight announced Tuesday.
A 6-foot, 200-pounder from Dufur High, Bales earned Great Northwest Athletic Conference freshman of the year honors after going 5-0 with a 1.12 ERA in 14 games in 2018, with 16 strikeouts in 24 innings.
His five wins tied him for third in the GNAC. He held opponents scoreless in 11 of 14 appearances, did not allow more than one run in any outing, and compiled a 0.9518 WHIP.
Bales was a four-time letterwinner in baseball at Dufur and earned Special District 7 player of the year, first-team all-state and Oregon 2A/1A player of the year honors as a senior. He also played for back-to-back state football champions and was the 2016 2A/1A player of the year as a tight end/defensive end.