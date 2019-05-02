Those interested in participating in the Corvallis/Philomath AYSO program for fall 2019 and spring 2020 (children born between 2001 and 2015) can register this Saturday and May 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Adams Elementary School in Corvallis.
Directions on how to register are found on the AYSO website at www.corvallisayso.org. The cost is $90. Computers will be available for those who need assistance. Spanish translators will also be available. New players must bring proof of age (a birth certificate) to the event.
For questions or more information, email registrar@corvallisayso.org.