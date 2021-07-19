American Legion: Marketmen sweep Stayton to place second in Area III

Garrett Holpuch tossed a three-hitter to help the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen complete a sweep of the Stayton Post 58 Crushers in an Area III American Legion baseball doubleheader on Monday.

Behind Holpuch’s gem, the Marketmen took the nightcap 2-1. They won the opener 12-2.

Luke Killinger had three hits and scored the winning run in the fourth.

The sweep allowed the Marketmen (17-13, 8-4) to take second place in Area III and they will play the third-place team out of Area II on Friday for a trip to the state tournament.

Stayton (18-19-1, 7-5) fell to third place. The Crushers won the first game of the series on Sunday.

In the opener, the Marketmen took a 4-0 lead and put the game out of reach with a six-run seventh inning.

Jackson Van Eyk went six innings, allowing just three hits and two runs — one earned — while striking out 10 and walking three.

Cameron Ordway and Michael Cale both drove in three runs while Killinger and Justin Misfit added two RBIs each.

Ordway doubled and homered while Misfeldt and Killinger also doubled.

Corvallis plays Springfield on Tuesday.

